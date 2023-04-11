Andhra Pradesh govt teachers to enrol in IIT-Madras courses to enhance teaching skills.

The teachers of government schools in Andhra Pradesh may soon have the opportunity to enrol in certificate courses provided by IIT-Madras, according to a proposal approved by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief minister, Andhra Pradesh. These courses aim to enhance their teaching skills in science disciplines, particularly in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The proposal also includes teaching methods for effective implementation of subject teacher concepts, which will be implemented over the next two years, according to an official statement.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to keep a vigil on attendance of students in schools as the State government is implementing schemes such as “Amma Vodi”, “Vidya Devena” and “Vasathi Devena” to bring down the dropout rate, said a statement.

Utilising the cooperation between the education department and the secretariats could be beneficial in reducing the dropout rate by monitoring students’ attendance, as per Reddy. Additionally, he instructed officials to complete the printing of next year’s Vidya Kanuka textbooks ahead of time. They assured him that the task would be accomplished by May 15. Furthermore, the chief minister emphasised the importance of creating e-content that would enable primary and junior level students to take exams like Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the statement mentioned.

He highlighted that students should be made to attend TOEFL examination at the primary and junior levels, including undergoing tests in reading, writing and listening to enhance their skills. “While these exams should be conducted for students of third to fifth grade and sixth to tenth grade at the primary and junior levels respectively, teachers also should have preparedness,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, officials informed Reddy that arrangements are being made to provide training for 1998 DSC selectees, who are given teacher jobs after more than two decades, in the summer. According to officials, as many as 1,000 government schools have secured CBSE affiliation while efforts are underway to manage the same for the remaining schools.

With inputs from PTI.