Andhra Pradesh govt disburses Rs 699 crore for students’ education fee reimbursement

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 699 crore for fee reimbursement of eligible students studying a variety of courses in the state.

According to an official statement, as many as 9.8 lakh students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other professional courses will benefit from the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the quarter October to December, 2022.

Under the scheme, the fee of students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, minorities, Kapus, economically backward classes and persons with disabilities (PwD) categories will be reimbursed. These funds will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the students’ mothers, the statement said.

While releasing the funds on Sunday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme was introduced with the single aim of offering higher education to poor students.

As per officials, till now, the southern state has transferred Rs 13,311 crore as part of this scheme and Vasathi Devena, with the former alone accounting for Rs 9,947 crore, benefiting up to 27 lakh students. Under Jagananna Vasathi Devena, the government provides for the hostel and mess charges of below poverty line (BPL) students.

“Today should be better than yesterday, tomorrow should be better than today and one should have the best future than a better tomorrow,” the Chief Minister said.

