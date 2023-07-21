scorecardresearch
Andhra Pradesh govt asks to submit recommendations on integrating technology in higher education

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global technology majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom.

Written by FE Education
The Andhra Pradesh government has asked a high- powered ‘Working Group on Future Technology Skills’ to submit recommendations on integrating technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality into higher education curriculums.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global technology majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related subjects into curricula and changing teaching methods.

“As part of the reforms in higher education, we need to work on including augmented reality, virtual reality and related subjects into the curriculum and introducing necessary verticals like AI in every course in majority schools and colleges for turning our students into experts of various emerging technologies,” Reddy said.

He said teaching methods, examination patterns and evaluation systems should be overhauled at the school and college levels. The chief minister said the main challenge is to take the current reforms in school education to the next level and integrate them with higher education.

Further, he noted that in the age of International Baccalaureate (IB), government school students cannot compete at a global level unless necessary changes are made.

The southern state will set a benchmark for the entire country after changes are made in curriculum and teaching methodology, Reddy said and called on the working group members to be aware of the ongoing digitalisation in government schools as part of their recommendations.

The chief minister has directed the working group to be ready with an action plan that will be taken up in the next meeting.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 10:36 IST

