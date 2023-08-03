Andhra Pradesh CM instructs innovative teaching for primary schools; launches 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' programme.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief minister, Andhra Pradesh, instructed officials to concentrate on exploring innovative teaching approaches for fundamental learning in primary schools. These directives were given during a review meeting of the initiatives and programmes carried out by the women and child welfare department, according to an official statement.

“Take steps for improving English pronunciation skills and knowledge of children in primary schools. While concentrating on alternative teaching methods to improve English pronunciation and phonetics, there should be hygienic ambience in Anganwadi centres with proper maintenance of toilets,” he said.

In addition to the aforementioned directions, the CM has virtually launched the ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana’ take-home ration programme. During the launch, he highlighted that the previous government, TDP, had only allocated Rs 500 crore for providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women, whereas the current YSRCP administration is dedicating an annual expenditure of Rs 2,300 crore for the same cause, as per the statement.

Reddy emphasised the importance of regular monitoring of the food quality distributed under this scheme to combat malnutrition and anaemia effectively. He underlined the state’s commitment to promoting literacy among girls and mentioned several schemes like ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Kalyanamasthu – Shadi Tohfa’, ‘Vasathi Deevena’ and ‘Vidya Deevena’ aimed at achieving this goal, the statement mentioned.

To increase awareness about these programmes in the backward regions of the state, he instructed officials to extensively publicise them. As part of these efforts, the ‘Kalyanamasthu’ scheme has been linked to grade 10th qualification, it added.

With inputs from PTI.