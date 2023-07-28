scorecardresearch
Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 46 cr for poor students’ foreign education

Eligible students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will receive a financial support of Rs 1.25 crore while students from other communities will get up to Rs 1 crore to fund their foreign education.

Written by FE Education
Students can apply for admissions in as many as 320 foreign colleges.
The Andhra Pradesh government has disbursed Rs 46 crore for higher education of 357 eligible poor students in foreign universities under the ‘Jagananna Videsi Vidyadevena’ scheme.

Eligible students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will receive a financial support of Rs 1.25 crore while students from other communities will get up to Rs 1 crore to fund their foreign education, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said. “Jagananna Videshi Vidyadevena is a blessing for students who bag seats in good colleges (foreign) but are not in a position to pay the fees,” he added.

Availing this scheme, eligible students can pursue higher education in institutions recognised under QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings in the disciplines of engineering, medicine, law, journalism and others.

Students can apply for admissions in as many as 320 foreign colleges. Noting the kind of support the southern state is according for students to study abroad, the chief minister highlighted that the tuition fees in some of these institutions is over Rs 1 crore.

“If we cannot support our students who bagged seats in these colleges, then how will our students emerge as leaders,” observed Reddy.

Terming ‘Jagananna Videsi Vidyadeevena’ as a revolutionary step, Reddy highlighted that this scheme will enhance the fame of Andhra Pradesh and noted that no other state is supporting students in this manner.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

