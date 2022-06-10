Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result 2022: YSRCP & TDP Leaders Spar Over Results on Zoom Call

Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result 2022 is the worst in the past 20 years. The overall pass percentage of the board exam was 67.26. It started a slugfest between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition TDP during a Zoom call.

Nearly 2 Lakh Students failed in the Class 10th Board Exam for the first time, since the pandemic. 4 Students have committed suicide after the release of the result on 6 June 2022.

On Thursday, the political party TDP arranged a video-conference call to talk to Class 10 students and their parents to know their concerns about the result. TDP Party’s general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu was talking to the parents and students.

Some of the students have told Naidu that they were not able to concentrate during their online classes, while others spoke about not being able to understand much of the syllabus.

YSRCP leader and former minister Kodali Venkateshwara Rao, MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan (a TDP rebel who joined YSRCP), YSRCP social media coordinator Devendra Reddy, and municipal corporator Kothapalli Rajini, have also participated on this video conference call.

When Reddy was accusing Naidu of politicising the Class 10th Results. Then, Naidu refused to get in drawn into an argument and ask the leaders to discuss later what their party want and disconnected the call of leaders.

Naidu then blamed the YSRCP leaders for using the credentials of students and interrupting the meeting. At least in the case of Kodali Venkateshwara Rao, it can be seen that a student logged in, after which Rao sat in his seat confronting the PC. Similarly, the others have also created fake student IDs to log in. This was done to interrupt the meeting. He told the Indian Express.

Reddy raised questions about not taking him and other leaders on call and why Naidu politicised the Class 10th Result. He said that the motto of the meeting was to talk to students “who appeared for the Class 10 exams this year, not for those who failed several years ago”.

After YSRCP leaders were shut out from the call, Naidu said the government should postpone the charge for “reverification” and “supplementary tests”. He further said that it was unfortunate that some students have committed suicide after they failed while seeking compensation for the families of those who passed on.

The Naidu said the YSRCP should take a responsibility for the students who failed, alleged a “conspiracy behind the large-scale failure of the students”.