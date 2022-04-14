Andhra Pradesh aims to transform school education focusing on NEP 2020

Government schools in Andhra Pradesh aim to shift to outcome-oriented education in the academic year of 2022-23 to bring positive behavioural changes and transform students into global citizens through development of social and collaborative skills. ‘Child is not the reason for his or her low performance’ will be the mantra for the teachers and the headmasters to follow to achieve the set objectives in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Teachers and headmasters should be aware of it and take responsibility for the performance of students. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has been entrusted with the task of maintaining academic standards and ensuring all students attain the learning outcomes relative to their class and age,” S Suresh Kumar, school education commissioner said.

Kumar further added that the government will focus on implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 by revising and revamping every aspect of education, and aligning it with the UN Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education. The initiatives would also include career counselling for students from class 8 onwards, including teachers and parents as well.

“We are creating a conducive learning environment in all schools under the Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu programme. It’s now time to ensure adequate learning outcomes among the children through effective classroom transactions,” Kumar said

“Not just academics, emphasis will also be on co-curricular and extracurricular activities so that teaching and learning become holistic. Remedial learning will be another key aspect wherein individual dissimilarities among students will be addressed so as to help them build on their knowledge,” the commissioner further added.

With inputs from PTI.

