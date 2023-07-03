Anant School for Climate Action opens applications for Anant Fellowship in Built Environment programme.

The Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA), affiliated with AnantU in Ahmedabad, is currently accepting applications for the Anant Fellowship in Built Environment programme. The one-year post-graduate programme is designed to inspire thinkers and problem solvers in the field of built environment. Through a comprehensive and interdisciplinary curriculum, participants will engage in a range of subjects including urban development, sustainability, art appreciation, philosophy, social sciences, design thinking, and gender studies, according to an official release.

The programme emphasises hands-on experiential learning, with a particular highlight being the Live-Action Project (LAP), an eight-month track where fellows apply their knowledge and skills to address real-life challenges within their local communities, the release mentioned.

In addition to classroom learning, the Anant Fellowship offers field visits, mentorship from faculty, and the opportunity to connect with experts from around the globe. The programme has established academic partnerships with institutions such as the UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development, The International Institute for Inclusive Museums, and Pratt Institute. These collaborations aim to enhance the programme, providing fellows with unique opportunities for collaboration and global exposure, as per the release.

Anant Fellowship is the global flagship programme at Anant National University running since 2017. Over the years, it claims to have trained more than 150 fellows from six continents and over 18 countries. The diverse backgrounds and specialisations of the fellows have fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas, experiences, and effective approaches to addressing global built environment challenges. The last round of admissions for this year’s programme closes on July 15, 2023, it added.