Anant School for Climate Action now accepting applications for B.Tech in Climate Change programme.

Anant School for Climate Action has announced that it is now accepting applications for its specialised B.Tech program focusing on Climate Change. This undergraduate engineering degree is designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills in climate technologies and innovation. By enrolling in this programme, students open themselves up to the vast opportunities in the $23 trillion global climate industry, according to an official release.

The deadline for Round III applications is July 31, 2023. For students with Gujarat domicile, an additional option is available to apply through the ACPC website for Round II registrations. The B.Tech. Programme at AnantU spans four years of full-time study, immersing students in the development of technology solutions to address climate change. From their very first day at the Climate Lab, students engage in real-world industry climate projects, gaining invaluable hands-on experience, the release mentioned.

The curriculum follows eight climate technology streams, offering incremental learning and emphasizing applied research within the Climate Lab. During the last two semesters, students have the freedom to choose specialised courses aligned with their interests. A key highlight of the programme is the mandatory industry immersion in the final semester, it added.

Furthermore, Anant School for Climate Action has collaborations with academic partners worldwide, including The Villars Institute, Switzerland and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States of America (USA). Additionally, the institution collaborates with companies and organisations involved in climate action, such as Sustain Labs Paris, The Commonwealth Secretariat, London and Initiatives of Change (IofC), United Kingdom (UK), as per the release.

Eligibility criteria include being a high school graduate with at least three subjects from the following: computer sciences, mathematics, physics, chemistry, or biology. All Indian and international high school boards are accepted, and there are no age restrictions for applicants, the release stated.