Anant National University’s B.Des admissions closing soon; entrance exam in June,23

Anant National University (AnantU) has set the deadline for admissions to its Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme for the academic year 2023-24. The comprehensive undergraduate programme spans four years and incorporates practical projects alongside a strong foundation in design. Interested applicants must submit their applications by May 31st, 2023, while the entrance exam is scheduled to take place in the first week of June 2023, according to an official release.

The B.Design programme focuses on developing students’ crucial abilities in communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and sustainable problem-solving. It aims to prepare them for future challenges by offering specialisation options in majors such as Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design, Moving Image. Alternatively, students can choose a broader path by pursuing a B.Des. degree in Transdisciplinary Design, the release mentioned.

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have a minimum of 50% marks in class 12th or its equivalent examination from any stream (Science, Commerce, and Arts/Humanities) conducted by the Gujarat State Board, any other state board, CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, or IB. Additionally, candidates are required to appear in the AnantU Design Entrance Test, as per the release.

By choosing this programme, students open doors to career paths such as design consultants, visual designers, product designers, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, content creators, UX/UI designers, fashion designers, and more. Additionally, they will acquire the necessary skills to establish their own successful practices, it added.

