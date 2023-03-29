Anant National University, University of Pennsylvania launches ‘Future of Learning’ collaborative.

Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, United States (US), launched the ‘Future of Learning’ collaborative. The aim of the collaborative is to tackle pressing challenges and develop viable solutions to provide top-notch education at university campuses, according to an official release. Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister of education, skill development, entrepreneurship, remarked that the current century is one of enlightenment through knowledge, emphasising the importance of education that centres around people-centric solutions for a sustainable future, and holistic thinking as the means to achieve this, the release mentioned.

The Future of Learning collaborative intends to establish a basis for transnational collaborations that redefine learning and create an innovative future. The central goal is to challenge outdated models and develop transformational efforts across the lifespan of education, from childhood to adulthood. “Today’s youth are aspirational. They are lifelong learners, creative, innovative, problem solvers and leaders. They are risk-takers who learn from their failures and essentially want to become a good human being. The National Education Policy is designed to fulfil these aspirations,” Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, said.

Pradhan emphasised that the Indic way of life and knowledge systems revolve around the idea of ‘Samagra,’ and modern holistic thinking is a manifestation of Indic traditions. Through design thinking, we have a chance to rejuvenate the Indic approach for the betterment of humanity, the minister said. With the implementation of NEP 2020, we are intertwining our centuries-old tradition of ‘Ideate, Create & Test’ to reform and reimagine our education and make it more practice-based and human-centric. We need to create a holistic, ‘Samagra’ darshan, he added.

The minister expressed his confidence that this conversation will propose scalable methods to prioritise the public goals of education in learning and for promoting economic empowerment. He praised Ananta University for establishing new standards in promoting excellence, as per the statement.

“The purpose of the collaborative is to explore the role, purpose, reach and dissemination of education and learning in the context of a world that is changing fast for reasons such as climate change, geo-political conflicts and technical disparities and to recommend steps and ensure that the future of learning is relevant, equitable and inclusive, solution-oriented and impactful across contexts”, Anunaya Chaubey, provost, Anant National University, said.