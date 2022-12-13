Anant National University collaborates with University of Pennsylvania to offer certificate programmes

Anant National University in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania has delivered the ‘Global Education Entrepreneurship and Innovation certificate programme’, a week-long boot camp, as per an official statement. The certificate programme aims to provide critical knowledge, skills, and scale entrepreneurial practice in education.

The first cohort had 14 participants and the programme was delivered by the UPenn senior faculty in person at the AnantU campus, it said.

According to the statement, the course has been designed for education industry leaders, school leadership teams, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, policymakers or anyone interested in addressing critical issues in education through innovation.

