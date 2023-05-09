Anant National University opens admissions for its PhD programme for the academic year 2023-2024

Ahmedabad based Anant National University (AnantU) has opened admissions for its doctoral programme – Ph.D. in built environment, design excellence and creative practice. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme will allow flexibility to the candidate to select the type of programme (Ph.D.), enrollment status (part-time and full time), and specialisation in multiple areas and tracks. The last day for admission is May 28, 2023 and the entrance exam will be held on June 4, 2023.

According to an official release, the core coursework has been specially customised to cover methodological, writing, teaching and academic life skills that will be relevant across tracks and fields of specialisation. Students from this coursework can choose specialisations across design practice, design management, arts, cultural and heritage management, urban, regional, and local development studies, sustainability studies and cultural tourism, low carbon technologies, and early warning systems. The majority of credits in the programme also consist of independent research and research communication/ exchange activities.

Students who choose this programme will be able to advance their careers as high-end private consultants, design/built environment specialists, practice leaders, or academicians.

Eligibility

Graduates from any stream including Engineering, Science, Commerce and Arts/Humanities who have completed a master’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks are eligible to apply. Candidates of Indian origin or overseas scholars who have completed a master’s Degree from an accredited overseas university securing a minimum of 55% marks are also eligible. Furthermore, candidates with a bachelor’s degree must demonstrate a minimum of three years of postgraduate professional or practice experience.

