Anant National University launches new undergraduate degree in Visual Arts

Anant National University, Ahmedabad has announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme in Bachelor of Visual Arts. The four year undergraduate degree aims to provide students an experience with studio art practices integrating traditional arts and crafts and contemporary creative systems. The students opting for the degree-course can specialise in Painting, Sculpting and Multimedia. The course is offered by Anant National University’s Centre for Visual Arts.

“The Bachelor of Visual Arts course is designed for students who possess the ability to think critically, are creative, curious and ready to challenge the boundaries of art and explore the transformative potential of visual arts in the immediate world,” Anunaya Chaubey, provost, Anant National University, said.

Interested candidates can get themselves enrolled in the programme on or before June19, 2022 for early admission process and till July 15, 2022 for second round. The class for the programme will commence in August 2022.

According to the university, in the final semester, students will work with two mentors of their choice to build their portfolio and present it to public viewing in the Graduate Show. In addition, students will also write a dissertation on their selected topics where they will work with a mentor.

