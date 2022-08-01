Anant National University launches laboratories for product design, photography and moving image

Anant National University has inaugurated three new laboratories for product design, photography and moving images. The laboratories are equipped with equipment and tools that aims to offer the students of the School of Design, AnantU, the hands-on experience needed for their majors and minors, inculcating the practice of innovation, creation and research.

According to an official statement, the laboratories are equipped with 3D printing, CNC, resin prints, workstations for assembly, and sketching desks with Wacoms. The laboratory comes with augmented and virtual reality capabilities with dual screen PCs for an immersive media experience, it added. “The ‘FutureShift’ laboratory will help students in designing, and innovating the product experience for their learnings and eventual application to real-world scenarios,” it further stated.

AnantU claims to offer Bachelor of Design degree with seven specialisations that includes product design, communication design, interaction design, space design, sustainable fashion and textile design, moving image and transdisciplinary design.

Furthermore, the advanced photography studio comes with professional equipment and a range of cameras from Canon to help students to get a feel of the real-world settings of a photoshoot environment. “The Moving Image lab is equally impressive, with infrastructure rivalling that of their global counterparts. The lab has a preview room, scenography lab, animation workspace, edit workspace and sound design,” the statement added.

“Experiential learning is a very important aspect of how our students learn at AnantU. These labs will strengthen opportunities of hands-on multidisciplinary learning for students across the university. We are continuously upgrading the facilities and resources available to the students at AnantU – infrastructure development,” Anunaya Chaubey, provost, Anant National University, said.

The statement further added that AnantU houses a Makerspace workshop on its campus, established to provide students with a facility where ideas can be converted into real products and artefacts. The collaborative workshop is open to students, faculty and staff, it added.

