Anant National University announces the masters’ programme in journalism, invites applications

Anant National University has announced the launch of its Master of Arts in Built Environment Journalism programme. The two-year, full-time postgraduate programme aims to impart students with the writing skills to explain and communicate the continuously evolving challenges of making the built environment better, safer and sustainable.

According to the varsity, in the multi-disciplinary curriculum, students can explore deliberation, research, investigation and discussion with AnantU faculty. The programme claims to cover aspects of art, culture, history, climate, tangible and intangible heritage, environment, construction materials and perspectives to journalists when exploring stories.

The last date of application for the course is July 24, 2022. The course will commence at the end of August, 2022. Eligible students can also apply for need-based scholarships, the varsity noted. In addition, it further said that students can opt for a hybrid mode for the course, where part of the course will be done on campus and the other will be online.

The programme is designed for a duration of two years in four semesters. The programme aims to focus on writing about issues impacting the world across diverse fields. Furthermore, the programme aims to see students examine the impact of infrastructures, such as transportation, community, and health.

According to the varsity, students will explore challenges posed by systems and policies on both conventional and non-conventional audiences. The course will round off with a capstone project.

