Anant National University opens admissions for the academic year 2023-24

Anant National University (AnantU) has opened admissions for the academic year 2023-24, as per an official statement. Further, AnantU claims to offer a multidisciplinary education that combines design with various other disciplines such as artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, analytics, biomimicry, sociology, economics, behavioural science and public policy.

In addition, AnantU offers undergraduate, post graduate and fellowships programmes in design, architecture, art, climate action and built environment, the statement added. Interested students can apply on the university website. The academic session for the incoming batch will commence in August 2023.

AnantU’s Bachelor of Design (BDes) claims to provide a 4-year undergraduate programme with major and minor specialisation opportunities. The major specialisation includes communication design, interaction design, product design, space design, sustainable fashion and textile design, transdisciplinary design, and moving image.

The last date for early admissions is January 8, 2023. The Design Entrance Test will be conducted online on January 18, 2023.

