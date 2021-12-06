Anand Kumar plans to expand ‘Super 30’ initiative to pan-India level from next year

Express Photo

Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar has decided to expand the successful initiative to a pan-India level, reported the Indianexpress. Until now, the programme was only for underprivileged and talented students of Bihar who could be a part of a free residential coaching programme. Kumar believes that education is the only way people can deal with all the world’s pressures.

“We are planning to contest an entrance exam on a pan-India level to induct talented youth from all over the country in the ‘Super 30’ programme, ” Kumar told Indianexpress.com. The planning and execution of the plan is in progress and it is likely to be launched in March 2022, he added.

Though the decision to benefit all underprivileged students aspiring to join IITs had been made, the programme’s test structure is yet to be finalised by the academician and his team.

“In view of growing demand, Super 30, has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only. Apart from Bihar, it will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same – through the test,” the Super-30 website read.

Founded by Anand Kumar, Super 30 is a highly acclaimed educational programme that trains 30 underprivileged students every year for IIT entrance examination, that too without any fee. The mathematician’s life has also been portrayed in the 2019 film, Super 30, where Hrithik Roshan was seen in the role of Anand Kumar.