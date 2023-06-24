Analysing the role of technology in teacher training and education￼

By Sushma Raturi

With digital transformation topping the agenda list of governments and corporations across the globe, technology has evolved into an integral part of our day-to-day lives and the education sector is no exception.

The advent of innovative tools and digital resources, particularly after the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic, has caused the role of technology in teacher training and education to rise substantially. Below are some of the key areas in education, where integration of technology can prove to be a game changer.

Enhancing pedagogy

Technology delivers a slew of opportunities to enhance teaching practices and education delivery. Presently, educators can utilise numerous technological applications to ensure engaging and interactive learning experiences. With multimedia presentations, simulations, and digital learning resources, educators can furnish engaging content that addresses distinct learning styles, nurturing a more inclusive classroom environment.

Also, technology allows teachers to personalise instruction, acclimating their strategy to meet the unique requirements of students. Utilising cutting-edge academic software, learning management systems, and adaptive learning tools, educators can tailor resources and assignments to meet every student’s capabilities, interests, and pace of learning. This in turn will lead to improved student engagement, motivation, and academic success.

Fostering professional development

Technology paves the way for empowering teachers via professional development opportunities. Online platforms, webinars, and virtual workshops provide educators with convenient access to an expansive range of pedagogical resources, research reports, and best practices from across the world. With these platforms, teachers can bolster their subject knowledge, implement innovative teaching methodologies, and collaborate with peers to create a dynamic professional learning community.

Moreover, strategic usage of technology can allow teachers to self-assess and pinpoint areas of improvement. Online classes and feedback mechanisms help teachers to review their instructional techniques and obtain productive feedback from mentors and colleagues. This ensures consistent growth and advancement of pedagogy skills.

Technology also mitigates the challenge of geographical barriers to boost engagement and collaboration among teachers, students, and experts from diverse regions. Online platforms and video conferencing tools enable virtual collaboration, helping educators to engage with global professional learning communities and exchange ideas, resources and comprehend numerous perspectives.

Collaborative learning

Strategic implementation of technology also ensures collaborative learning among students by providing opportunities for group projects, feedback from peers, and online discussions. Collaborative platforms and learning management systems facilitate students to work together, even beyond conventional classrooms, fostering teamwork, critical thinking, and communication skills.

Future proofs students for the digital age

As technology progresses to heavily influence every aspect of society, it is necessary to empower students with digital literacy skills. Incorporating technology into education facilitates students in developing necessary competencies such as technological proficiency to navigate, assess, and utilise information effectively and responsibly.

Furthermore, technology promotes productive and experiential learning. Virtual simulations, augmented reality, and online educational resources furnish students with hands-on experiences to study complex concepts and real-world applications for better learning outcomes. These immersive experiences strengthen understanding, spark curiosity, and develop problem-solving skills, preparing students for Industry 4.0 and the challenges of the digital era.

The author is member secretary, academic council at Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR). Views are personal.