Analysing the role of NCERT books for preparation of the CUET UG exam.

By Karan Mehta

NCERT textbooks hold immense significance in the Indian education framework, serving as the fundamental source material for schools across the country. They are recognised for their comprehensive content and are standard resources for a slew of disciplines.

The textbooks are designed to furnish students with a substantial understanding of essential theories and concepts, making them a pivotal aspect in fostering their knowledge and helping them to succeed in diverse competitive examinations.

For students aiming to ace the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) 2023, NCERT textbooks can prove to be an invaluable resource in allowing them to garner a detailed understanding of a host of crucial topics and concepts, included in the exam.

Here are some of the other key advantages of utilising NCERT books for CUET preparation-:

Aligned with the CBSE curriculum

The syllabus of numerous, national-level competitive exams is designed upon the framework established by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) and CUET is no exception. The exam that paves the way for students to enrol in numerous central universities incorporates considerable questions and topics from NCERT books.

This makes it binding for CUET aspirants to refer to these textbooks to ensure familiarity with the exam topics and comprehend the solutions. Students will also garner a competitive advantage over their peers, positioning themselves well for success in the exam.

Extensively cover all the topics

As previously mentioned, NCERT books include comprehensive information on chapters and topics of various subjects. The sweeping explanations aid students broaden their horizons of preparation, especially for subjects like Mathematics and Science.

It is also advisable for students to refrain from referring to several books for different chapters as NCERT books come as a one-stop solution and the most preferred study material to commence the preparation for CUET.

Opting for NCERT books is also a time and cost-effective approach, eliminating the requirement for extensive searching of multiple sources. With this, students preparing for CUET can streamline their preparation, minimising effort and saving valuable resources.

Easy to comprehend language

Language plays a crucial role in understanding the nitty-gritty of any topic and NCERT textbooks boast an edge here with their concise, easy-to-comprehend language. Be it any subject, the textbooks furnish students with all the required information in the most forthright language possible. This in turn allows students to cover the entire syllabus on time to enhance their chances of getting through the exam.

Another advantage of NCERT books during CUET preparation is that they comprise a broad range of practice material, allowing aspirants to evaluate their comprehension of different topics and concepts.

These books offer a myriad range of questions, both simple and complex for students to bolster their preparedness for the exam. Furthermore, they are meticulously framed to address the learning requirements of students and accomplish success in distinct examinations.

Lastly, seeking guidance from reputable educators can be immensely helpful for students in fortifying their approach and gaining invaluable insights. It will also help students to benefit from personalised guidance and strategies to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses and work on them.

The author is chief product and growth officer at Toprankers. Views are personal.

