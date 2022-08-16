AMU inaugurates special gallery to exhibit its role in India’s freedom movement

The Aligarh Muslim University has inaugurated a special gallery in the varsity campus showing its role in India’s freedom movement. The gallery was inaugurated at the Maulana Azad Library, by Tariq Mansoor, vice chancellor, AMU on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India.

According to the official statement, while addressing on the occasion, Mansoor said that the role of AMU alumni in India’s freedom movement is a golden chapter in the history of modern India.

“Today, it is imperative to highlight the role of such stalwarts of the freedom movement including Raja Mahendra Pratap, Maulana Hasrat Mohani, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Majeed Khwaja and Dr Zakir Hussain,” he said.

Further as per the statement, Mansoor said that the gallery was established during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations primarily at the exhortation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in his address at the AMU centenary celebration had urged the AMU community to highlight the role of their alumni in the freedom movement.

Additionally, Rahat Abrar, former director, AMU’s Urdu Academy, who is presently a member of the organising committee of the gallery, said that there were a number of landmark events connected with India’s freedom movement, which took place at AMU in the initial stages of the freedom movement, the statement mentioned.

As per the statement, Abrar said that the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” was coined by none other than Maulana Hasrat Mohani, who was expelled from the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College at the instance of the British government. It was this historic slogan which electrified the Indian masses during the non-cooperation movement, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his customary speech from the Red Fort emphasised on the advantages of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: NEP focuses on skill that will help people to be free from slavery, says PM

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn