Amrita University to launch M.Tech programme in Defence Technology–students from any engineering streams can apply

The course, M. Tech. in Defence Technology has been designed to bring about postgraduates who will have required theoretical and practical knowledge/ experiences, skills and aptitude in various defence systems and contemporary technologies to carry out R&D

In very good news, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has emerged as one of the pioneers in offering M.Tech in Defence Technology. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have jointly helped develop the program with the objective of meeting required skill sets that India’s fastest growing defence sector needs. The university is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary teaching and research institution in the country. The University is currently seeking admissions for the academic session 2021-22 from the students who want to pursue engineering for their undergraduate degrees. Students from a varied range of engineering streams can apply for Defence Technology as a subject is a multi-disciplinary domain.

Why M.Tech in Defence Technology?

The course, M. Tech. in Defence Technology has been designed to bring about postgraduates who will have required theoretical and practical knowledge/ experiences, skills and aptitude in various defence systems and contemporary technologies to carry out R&D. The program will include class lectures and main thesis work. During the program, students will also be given an opportunity to do their original theis work at none other than DRDO labs, defence PSUs, followed by other top private defence industries in the country. The defence sector in the country is expanding and growing exponentially with the government continuing its efforts to make the country, which is also world’s third largest importer of weapons and defence equipment, self-reliant. The defence market is growing gradually and the defence industry in both the public and the private sector are on the hiring spree. A specialised program like the newly introduced one is expected to bring a large pool of talented workforce for the defence sector. This will further help push the startup ecosystem in the defence sector of the economy.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO on the launch of M.Tech in Defence Technology said that the country is in urgent need to expand the research base for developing advanced technology. It needs to accelerate the pace of India’s tech self-reliance in the defence sector. Amrita (The University) has been a part of DRDO and working with us on many of the advanced technologies – particularly defense R&D. He also said that he is sure about the talent this university will be able to bring in the robust field of defence

Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, Amrita University, in a comment, also said that the university’s vision is to contribute to national building but giving quality education in terms of strategic importance to the country–be it engineering, medicine, education or social sciences. The university will help train professionals in the emerging field of defence technology with help of DRDO and AICTE. With the help of M.Tech in Defence Technology programme, students will be able to grasp both practical and theoretical knowledge and understanding of the defence technologies and their applications as well. Not just thi,students will get an opportunity to meet and interact with DRDO’s top scientists, experts, and other private industry leaders, Amrita University concluded.