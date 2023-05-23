Amrita AHEAD collaborates with ACCA, UK to provide Integrated Online Programmes

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 5th in the NIRF 2022 Rankings has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its online arm Amrita AHEAD and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, UK) at their Amritapuri campus.

Under this strategic alliance, Amrita AHEAD and ACCA will offer integrated online programmes, including BCom International Finance and MBA International Finance, among others.

ACCA, is a professional accounting body with a presence in 180 countries, over 200,000 members and 486,000 students. By combining academic excellence with real-world application, this collaboration aims to revolutionise the online learning experience for aspiring professionals.

“Through this collaboration, we are committed to nurturing future accountants, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and ethical values needed to excel in today’s dynamic financial landscape. Together, we will shape the future of the accounting profession, empowering individuals to become catalysts of change and leaders of integrity,” Somanath, director, Amrita AHEAD Programme. said.

This collaboration will not only benefit the students of Amrita AHEAD in enhancing their work readiness and rewarding careers but also contribute to the growth and development of the accountancy and finance profession in India, Sajid Khan, director, ACCA India, said.

Also Read: UPSE CSE Result 2023 Declared; Ishita Kishore tops, women dominate the rankings

The ACCA integrated online programmes will be delivered by experienced and qualified faculty members of Amrita AHEAD, who have undergone rigorous training by ACCA, officials said. These programs will be designed to meet the needs of students and provide them with the flexibility to study at their own pace, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized learning experience, they added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn