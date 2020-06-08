  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amity University’s RICS SBE offers novel internship

By: |
Published: June 8, 2020 8:53:19 AM

In normal times, RICS usually arranges these internships by approaching industry organisations. The corporates give their requirements for interns, along with the location,profiles and stipend offered

In normal times, RICS usually arranges these internships by approaching industry organisations.

THE RICS SCHOOL of Built Environment (SBE), Amity University, has implemented a unique internship idea. Usually, students go through a mandatory two-month internship in the industry, but RICS SBE has transformed internships into intensive research projects based on specific needs of the industry.

In normal times, RICS usually arranges these internships by approaching industry organisations. The corporates give their requirements for interns, along with the location, profiles and stipend offered. It is then floated amongst students who avail the opportunity according to their field of interest.The two months hands-on industry
experience often gets translated into pre-placement offers.

Related News

This year, however, due to the lockdown, RICS SBE arranged research-based internships that students can undertake from home. RICS SBE MD Ashwani Awasthi said: “We decided to bring the industry home to students,” adding that students are now doing internships with leading industry bodies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Amity University’s RICS SBE offers novel internship
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: University supports nearby villages
2Why BTech with a specialisation is better than BTech
3IIT-Delhi Director: It’s time India internationales the NIRF