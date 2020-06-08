Amity University’s RICS SBE offers novel internship

In normal times, RICS usually arranges these internships by approaching industry organisations.

THE RICS SCHOOL of Built Environment (SBE), Amity University, has implemented a unique internship idea. Usually, students go through a mandatory two-month internship in the industry, but RICS SBE has transformed internships into intensive research projects based on specific needs of the industry.

In normal times, RICS usually arranges these internships by approaching industry organisations. The corporates give their requirements for interns, along with the location, profiles and stipend offered. It is then floated amongst students who avail the opportunity according to their field of interest.The two months hands-on industry

experience often gets translated into pre-placement offers.

This year, however, due to the lockdown, RICS SBE arranged research-based internships that students can undertake from home. RICS SBE MD Ashwani Awasthi said: “We decided to bring the industry home to students,” adding that students are now doing internships with leading industry bodies.