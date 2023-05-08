Amity University Online bets big on ChatGPT4; launches India’s first AI Professor

Amity University Online has announced the launch of Professor AMI – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professor in online higher education.

Powered by Chat-GPT-4 and Open AI-driven technology, Professor AMI is designed to enable a new-age personalised learning experience to every student of Amity Online based on their strengths, areas of improvement, and learning styles, an official release said. The virtual Professor can deliver recorded video lectures and is programmed to respond to most Academic and Learning Management System related queries, the release added. It also offers 24/7 chat assistance to students, it said.

Professor AMI benefits all stakeholders from university to learner by improving student satisfaction, better learning outcomes, increased completion rates and improving efficiencies, the release said. The launch is a step by Amity to solve the accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness concerns of higher education through online degree programmes.

“We have rolled out the first-ever virtual AI professor in the online higher education space. Professor AMI will facilitate a focused, on-demand, and real-time learning experience. When it comes to online learning, personalisation is the key. We believe that each learner is unique and has different learning needs, and Professor AMI will be attuned to these diverse requirements. We look forward to transforming online higher education with this innovation and novel teaching methods it will inspire in the future,” Ajit Chauhan, chairman, Amity University Online, said.

