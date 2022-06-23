Amity University in collaboration with Ministry of Rural Development announces to train BDSPs in Bengal

Amity University in association with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India and World Bank, has announced to train 15 Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) of One Stop Facility (OSF) in West Bengal under the state rural livelihood mission, the private higher educational institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

These OSFs are spread in 11 districts of the state and the training will be over by the end of August 2023, a spokesperson of the university said.

The OSF centres will provide business development services to existing entrepreneurs in order to enable them to evaluate business proposals, identify the support requirement and provide all kinds of support and assistance for setting-up their enterprise, the statement said.

“This collaboration will be highly beneficial as the West Bengal State Rural Livelihoods Mission aims at creating efficient and effective institutional platforms of the rural poor, enabling them to increase their household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial and public services,” Smita Pandey, State Mission Director and CEO of West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) said.

National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), partly aided by the World Bank, aims at creating institutional platforms for the rural poor, enabling them to increase household income. It has set up Self Help Groups (SHGs), which have been provided capitalization support.

One-Stop Facility (OSF) centres have been set up at sub-district level to provide professional business development services to nano-enterprises.

With inputs from PTI.

