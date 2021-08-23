Amity University gets patents award

The award was presented to the university by commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Amity University has said it has been recognised by the Intellectual Property office (under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry) as the ‘Top Indian Academic Institution for Patents & Commercialisation’.

The award was presented to the university by commerce minister Piyush Goyal. “Technology and ideas are the twin engines of growth, IPR is the fuel that powers them; this award recognises the innovative ideas of individuals and institutions, and also serves as an inspiration for others,” he said. “India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index has improved to 48th in 2020 (a jump of 33 ranks from 81st in 2015-16). We must all work in a mission mode to achieve the target of being in the top-25 nations in this index.”

He added that the academia must look at online and possibly hybrid (online and offline) programmes to train the youth for better understanding about IPR, copyright, trademarks and patents.

Ashok K Chauhan, founder president, Amity Education Group, said that science, technology, engineering and innovation are important tools for achieving national goals. “Having a large number of brilliant students and researchers, India can definitely rank at the top in the area of science, technology, engineering, research and innovation,” he said.