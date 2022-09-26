Amity University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide international internships

Amity University, Gwalior has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to get the best international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students, an official statement said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Amity University, vice chancellor; MP Kaushik, director; Sumit Narula, registrar; Rajesh Jain; Som Sharma, Edu Brain Overseas director, and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas, among others.

“Edu Brain Overseas and Amity University aim to provide the best-suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Sharma said.

She further added that Edu Brain Overseas UAE aims to help students with the application process, help them with paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counselling.

In addition, the statement said that Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand. It assists young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills.

