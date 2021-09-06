Amity launches MTech in defence technology

Jointly with DRDO and AICTE to support defence sector
Amity University has started the MTech in Defence Technology. This programme is being jointly launched by the DRDO and the AICTE with the goal of generating talent pool of human resources required by the defence sector.
The university said it’s a one-of-its-kind programme in India.
- Teachers’ Day 2021 – Lessons from Radhakrishnayya for 2047
- Teachers Day 20201: Rare glimpse of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life as an Educationist, Philosopher, Scholar and Diplomat
- The Classroom is Buzzing: With more students in online classrooms and top-dollar funding, edtech witnesses its biggest boom
“This programme has been designed to produce postgraduates who will have the necessary theoretical knowledge, practitioner skills and aptitude in various defence technology areas to carry out research, design and development, production, lifecycle equipment sustenance, entrepreneurial (Start Up Defence), advisory and consultative roles in defence. In addition, the expanded offering is designed to meet the market demand for talent with specialised technical and engineering leadership skills,” the university added.
The programme will focus on six specialisations—combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems & sensors, high energy materials technology, naval technology and directed energy technology, with the option of singular specialisation.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.