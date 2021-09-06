Amity launches MTech in defence technology

The university said it’s a one-of-its-kind programme in India.

Amity University has started the MTech in Defence Technology. This programme is being jointly launched by the DRDO and the AICTE with the goal of generating talent pool of human resources required by the defence sector.

“This programme has been designed to produce postgraduates who will have the necessary theoretical knowledge, practitioner skills and aptitude in various defence technology areas to carry out research, design and development, production, lifecycle equipment sustenance, entrepreneurial (Start Up Defence), advisory and consultative roles in defence. In addition, the expanded offering is designed to meet the market demand for talent with specialised technical and engineering leadership skills,” the university added.

The programme will focus on six specialisations—combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems & sensors, high energy materials technology, naval technology and directed energy technology, with the option of singular specialisation.