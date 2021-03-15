Amity fest inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File photo: IE)

The Amity Youth Festival (AYF) 2021, in an online format this year, was recently inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the chief guest. This year’s theme is ‘Creatively Engaging Youth: With Students, For Students, By Students’.

The AYF 2021 comprises of 97 creative and knowledge-driven activities in which around 10,000 students from India and 35 countries globally are participating.

Birla said, “The role of educational institutions is to transform dreams into sankalp and sankalp into sidhi … Our youth power plays an important role in the economy, so the development of leadership capacity amongst the youth is necessary.”

Atul Chauhan, chancellor, Amity University, said, “Events like youth festivals are a great platform to develop leadership attributes amongst students.”