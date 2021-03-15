  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amity fest inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By: |
March 15, 2021 8:17 AM

The Amity Youth Festival (AYF) 2021, in an online format this year, was recently inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the chief guest.

Om birlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File photo: IE)

The Amity Youth Festival (AYF) 2021, in an online format this year, was recently inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the chief guest. This year’s theme is ‘Creatively Engaging Youth: With Students, For Students, By Students’.

The AYF 2021 comprises of 97 creative and knowledge-driven activities in which around 10,000 students from India and 35 countries globally are participating.

Related News

Birla said, “The role of educational institutions is to transform dreams into sankalp and sankalp into sidhi … Our youth power plays an important role in the economy, so the development of leadership capacity amongst the youth is necessary.”

Atul Chauhan, chancellor, Amity University, said, “Events like youth festivals are a great platform to develop leadership attributes amongst students.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Amity fest inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘NEP will make Indian universities global’
2Elearnmarkets.com starts infrastructure as a service to market experts
3Edtech platform ixamBee raises funds from Mumbai Angels Network