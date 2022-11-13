Amit Shah urges Tamil Nadu govt to impart medical and technical education in Tamil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil language. He said students of the state would benefit if Tamil is made the medium of instruction in medical and technical education.

“I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce Tamil as the medium of instruction in medical and technical education. A number of state governments have made this effort and students have started deriving educational benefits out of it,” Shah said in his address at the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of N Srinivasan-helmed The India Cements Ltd.

He added that if the Tamil Nadu government makes the move, it will in itself be considered as a great service to the promotion of the language. Tamil as the mother tongue would help students understand their lessons better and will help them in attaining higher education and conducting further research in their subjects, Shah said.

Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world. Preserving and promoting Tamil language is the responsibility of the entire nation, he added. Shah noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special focus on the growth of Tamil Nadu and the Centre has created opportunities on the investments in defence sector by announcing the Chennai-Salem, Coimbatore, Hosur as the defence corridor.

“To boost research and development, the Modi government has brought in new policies”, Shah said. He pointed out that the India has overtaken United Kingdom to become the 5th largest economy in the world after being in the 11th place.

Referring to the vaccine developed in the country against the COVID-19 outbreak, he said besides vaccinating 225 crore people, the country also exported the vaccines to overseas markets.

With inputs from PTI

