Amit Shah urges students to preserve mother tongue, says use it for conversation at home

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged students to preserve their mother tongue and said they should make it a point to use it for conversation at home. According to the official statement, Shah said that the government is now promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages. He stressed this point while addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, at its first convocation ceremony where he was invited as the chief guest.

“I have to say one thing, especially to the students and youths, that whatever language you may use for study, make sure to maintain using your mother tongue at home. We are now even promoting education in the mother tongue in engineering, technical and medical courses. Preserve your own language. It is my request to you to speak, write and read in your own language at home,” Shah said.

The statement said that Shah, while talking about the new National Education Policy (NEP), said one of its important points is to create a new syllabus and set up universities considering the requirements of the country’s future needs so as to connect the youth with development. “The NEP puts an emphasis on providing knowledge and skill to the youth on the basis of future requirements. This is also being accomplished here,” he said.

Further, Shah said that he was certain that the graduating students would work to achieve the purpose for which the NFSU was set up, and added that it was important that they were getting their degrees during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. “The journey of 75 years of independence has been result-oriented, but our struggle for freedom was very difficult. I would like to tell you all that do not even for a moment forget that someone has sacrificed his everything for independent and sovereign India in which you are breathing today,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, a total 1,132 students were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony of the NFSU, formerly Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU).

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Two-thirds of Delhi govt schools not teaching science in classes 11-12, reveals RTI

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn