Amit Shah to launch education initiatives to mark second year of NEP 2020

In the light of completion of two years of launch of National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah is to launch new initiatives related to education and skill development.

The event will be conducted in the presence of Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on July 29, 2022. Ministers of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, Annpurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State for Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present on the occasion.

The programme will be organised at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and can also be watched on YouTube and other social media handles of the Ministry of Education.

According to an official statement, the initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment.

Apart from the launch, the programme will also witness cultural performance by students and address of the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of National Education Policy 2020, the statement added.

Read Also: TimesPro in collaboration with IIM Nagpur launchPG certification programme in SHRM