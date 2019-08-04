Amid heavy rains, admission process for first year PG technical courses in Mumbai extended

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received nearly 100 mm rain. (AP Photo)

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, the date for second round of admissions to first year post-graduate technical courses has been extended. Students can apply for the Masters in Engineering (ME) course till August 6, while the last date for the Masters in Technology (M.Tech) has been extended to August 7.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) office made the announcement on Sunday. “Due to heavy Rain, Reporting to ARC and Institutes for CAP Round II for First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in M.E./ M. Tech has been extended up to 06th Aug 2019 and 07th Aug 2019 respectively,” a notice on the CET website said.

Earlier this week, the admissions to the first year junior colleges had also been extended. “All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note. Last date for securing admissions and paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm in view of ongoing heavy rains. Students are requested not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel,” minister for school education Ashish Shelar tweeted.

For the second day in a row, Mumbai witness heavy rains on Sunday. The torrential downpour also led to waterlogging across the city and also affected the central and harbour railway lines. No respite seems to be in sight for Mumbai residents with the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received nearly 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour. Schools, colleges and offices had declared a holiday on Saturday.

With high tide expected on Sunday afternoon, over 400 residents were evacuated by the local administration from areas around the Mithi river. They are being accomodated at the Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla and are being provided food packets and water.