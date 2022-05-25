Ambedkar University forms committee to ensure ‘smooth’ admission process for College of Art

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has announced to constitute a committee to ensure a ‘smooth’ process for admission in various courses of College of Art for the academic year 2022-23. The statement was made by AUD amid an ongoing tussle between the Delhi University and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the affiliation of the college.

According to AUD, the admission committee started working on details of the admission schedule and other modalities for conducting the ‘smooth process of admission in a time-bound manner’.”A meeting was held by the Department of Training and Technical Education /Higher Education, GNCTD (government of NCT of Delhi) on 23.05.2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Art,” the statement read.

“After deliberation in the meeting, an admission committee has been constituted and notified for the admission process in various programmes offered by College of Art for the academic year 2022-23,” it added. The university also informed that the efforts are being made for initiating online admission forms as early as possible, before the end of May 2022.

“Suitable time will be given to the candidates for applying to the programmes of College of Art,” the statement said. Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic session due to the affiliation issue. There are a total of 11 courses for which Ambedkar University has started the admission process.

