Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: Registration process starts; here’s how to apply, last date, and other details

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: After Delhi University, Dr. BR Ambedkar University has opened a link for the online registration process for prospective candidates for admissions to the Undergraduate programs in various courses offered by colleges affiliated with the University for the 2022-23 academic year. The admission will be conducted on the basis of CUET scores, so candidates who have appeared for the UG college entrance examinations can register online and keep visiting this page for further admission-related updates.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Results Live: Results could be announced TODAY! Correction window opens yet again; Admission updates here

According to the latest schedule released by Ambedkar University, the last date for the students to submit their applications for the UG programs is October 12, 2022. Candidates need to log in to the official website – aud.ac.in complete the one-time registration process.

Based on the scores obtained in the CUET 2022, the university will likely call the candidates for counseling. “The admission portal of Dr. BR Ambedkar University Delhi is live since 12.09.2022 for UG admissions. A total of 800 plus (approximately) registration has been received, as of now, at the university portal,” a university statement said today.

Also Read: Delhi University UG Admissions 2022: From registration on CSAS portal to new session update, here’s everything you need to know

Candidates need to log in using their CUET 2022 Registration details and fill in the application form. As mentioned students will be allotted seats based on the marks secured in the CUET 2022 examinations.

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: How to apply



Candidates can visit the Admission section on the homepage and log in to complete the application process. An application fee is necessary to complete the admission process. The complete admission process and course details are available on the website of Ambedkar University.

Students who wish to apply for the UG program of Ambedkar University must first upload their documents, such as their photograph and signature, in the next step of the application process. They will also have to choose the program that they want to study and add their academic details to the form.

The allotment list and counseling list will be released after the students have completed their application forms. They must select the course that they want to study. Further details about the admissions process can be found on the website

CUET 2022 results update



Meanwhile, the results of the first Common Universities entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses at various Central Universities are expected to be released on September 15, 2022. The NTA conducted the test in six phases starting from July 15 to August 30 with over 14.9 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

NTA issued the CUET UG answer key on September 8. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key of CUET UG till September 10. the final answer key will be released with the individual scores. Delhi University has also started with the online registration process for UG admissions.