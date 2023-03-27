Amazon partners with IIT Bombay; introduces AI-ML Initiative.

Amazon and the Indian Institute of Technology–Bombay (IIT Bombay) announced the creation of the Amazon IIT–Bombay Artificial Intelligence (AI)- Machine Learning (ML) Initiative. This collaborative initiative will run for several years and provide financial support for research projects, PhD fellowships, and community events including research symposia. Its primary focus is on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the areas of speech, language, and multimodal AI domains, according to an official release.

Amazon IIT–Bombay AI-ML initiative reflects its dedication to addressing complex research challenges in AI through deep collaboration with centres of academic research. “This collaboration will foster innovation in three ways, through community projects, research projects, and fellowships, which will indeed spur development in AI and ML domains, as well as other areas, as the relationship progresses,” Milind Atrey, dean, research and development, IIT Bombay, said.

Companies with a strong interest in scientific study have always been drawn to our leading research experts. By partnering with industry collaborators such as Amazon, who possess extensive knowledge of technology and a global reach, we aim to accelerate the implementation of AI-ML technologies and products, according to Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay.