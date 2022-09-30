Amazon India to invest Rs 2.5 crore to upskill, provide jobs to specially-abled youth

Multinational technology company, Amazon India will invest Rs 2.5 crore as part of its latest initiative to set-up a Global Resource Center (GRC), in an effort to upskill and provide jobs to specially-abled youth. The company has collaborated with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD). “Our aim is to upskill and make the persons-with-disabilities (PwD) employable across the country to help them get equal opportunities in mainstream society,” Swati Rustagi, director, DE&I, international markets, WW consumer, Amazon, told FE Education Online.

As a part of the initiative, Amazon India plans to upskill PwDs through National Skills Qualifications Committee (NSQC) approved courses through its Supply Chain Operations Academy. The company will further fund the creation of a job portal and be the knowledge partner to the government, to develop the online and offline training modules for e-commerce skilling. “It is important to build an environment of acceptance and inclusion to promote entrepreneurship amongst people with disabilities,” Rustagi said.

The company has further signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is valid till March 2024, with a non profit organisation (NGO) Sarthak Educational Trust (SET) for employment and vocational training of PwDs within Sarthak Global Resource Centre to support its effort to mainstream disability. “It will also help to scale Rozgarsarathi operations by enrolling more PwD candidates and imparting jobs in 10 sectors, ” the company mentioned.

Under the tripartite agreement between DePwD, SCPwD and Amazon, each stakeholder will take up different roles. While DEPwD will be responsible for mobilisation of PwDs for skill training/jobs, SCPwD will be in charge of monitoing training quality and obtaining approval for relevant authorities. Amazon India will provide funds to reduce the skill gap among the PwDs youth. The company claimed that it will further contribute to support inclusion of PWD trainees into the mainstream workforce by enabling sign language communication accessible in its larger workforce. “We will focus on the assimilation and empathy training for all Amazon employees,” Rustagi said.

