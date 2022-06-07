Amazon India aims to upskill Machine Learning talent in India with its ML Summer School

Amazon India has launched the second edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School with an aim to provide students the opportunity to learn key ML technologies from Scientists at Amazon making them industry ready for careers in science.

The students would be able to gain skills on ML topics, including supervised learning, deep neural networks, sequential models, dimensionality reduction, unsupervised learning and two new modules, reinforcement learning and causal inference. Participants would also have access to Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference – an engagement program held in November every year.

“Amazon ML Summer School aims to provide participating students with best-in-class training on a broad range of topics which are at the core of modern Machine Learning, from fundamentals to state-of-the-art. The tutorial sessions covering the right mix of theoretical and practical knowledge will be delivered by our ML scientists who are experts in their field. This program would be a platform to help foster ML excellence and strive towards developing applied science skills in young talent. Our aim with the ML Summer School is to equip students with necessary practical experience and prepare them for science roles ahead,” Rajeev Rastogi, vice president – International Machine Learning, Amazon said.

Amazon would also conduct ML Challenge, its flagship ML competition in August, which is a unique opportunity for students to work on an Amazon dataset, bring in fresh ideas and build innovative solutions for a real-world problem statement. Winning teams wwould receive pre-placement interviews (PPIs) for ML roles at Amazon along with cash prizes, swag, and certificates.

ML Summer School participants can also participate in Amazon ML Challenge, to practise hands-on application of skills and learnings acquired via modules to solve a real-world problem statement. Registrations for Amazon ML Summer School are now open.

