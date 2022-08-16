Alstom partners with NSRCEL, launches incubation programme to support startups in sustainable mobility

Alstom and NSRCEL- the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB) has announced their partnership to implement the Sustainability Incubation Programme to support startups that demonstrate the potential to innovate and implement and create social, financial, and environmental impact, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals.

The programme will facilitate the development, scale-up, and market penetration of technology solutions that replace high-emitting, energy-hungry and non-recyclable incumbents.

The applicants will be shortlisted based on their ideas’ viability and the suggested solution to the problem proposed. The shortlisted ventures will be selected for a pre-incubation programme, which will help the startups build a foundation through reinforcement of business fundamentals and need-based mentoring. In the next phase, the shortlisted ventures will enter a six month incubation programme based on their prototypes and their pitches presented to the screening committee.

“Alstom’s ambition is to accelerate innovation in sustainable mobility and move the world closer towards clean and green transport. This vision is driving some of our CSR investments in the country. Our partnership with NSRCEL – IIMB will help us identify and nurture virtuous partnerships, accelerate local development and support inspiring and transformative projects,” Olivier Loison, managing director, Alstom India said.

The programme will foster startups in early revenue stages and select innovations in the areas of sustainable mobility, last-mile connectivity, sustainable logistics and supply chain, green buildings, consumption management, agriculture and farming equipment, upcycling and recycling, and waste management.

“Entrepreneurs have become the driving force for innovation and adoption in the sustainability space. Through the programme, we ultimately look to equip entrepreneurs with the potential to catalyse the development of more sustainable and inclusive societies through their innovative solutions. With Alstom, we wish to nurture mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future,” Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL said.

The programme is specifically designed to facilitate knowledge and expertise among ventures in the sustainability space by equipping them with the capability to analyse their product market fit for multiple contexts. The programme will offer interactive capacity- building workshops, contextual mentorship and ecosystem networks to the startups.

The programme’s content is tailored to meet the individual needs of each startup participating in the programme. During the programme, the startups will receive guidance on maneuvering the ecosystem, policy, and regulations. A funding grant corpus of Rs 1.5 crores has been earmarked to support startups with the highest potential to create impact.

