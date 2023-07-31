scorecardresearch
AlmaBetter allocates Rs 50 crore fund; launches AlmaBetter Innovarsity

The autonomous institute has a specific focus on providing specialised technical education in the fields of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Development.

Written by FE Education
AlmaBetter, a Kalaari Capital-backed ed-tech institute allocates funds of Rs 50 crore with the launch of AlmaBetter Innovarsity. The autonomous institute has a specific focus on providing specialised technical education in the fields of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Development. AlmaBetter Innovarsity has established a partnership with Woolf, USA, a global collegiate higher education institution, which boasts accreditation equivalent to other esteemed universities within the European Union, according to an official release.

The primary objective of AlmaBetter Innovarsity is to empower 5,000 learners with a master’s degree in Computer Science, recognised globally, by April 2024. To achieve this goal, a portion of the allocated Rs 50 crore fund will be dedicated to providing scholarships based on merit and financial aid, ensuring that students from various backgrounds have access to quality education. Additionally, the institute will focus on enhancing the overall learning experience of its students, the release mentioned.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students will be rewarded with 90 ECTS credits, making AlmaBetter’s master’s degree in Computer Science equivalent to an MS degree from any reputable institution in the United States or the European Union. This recognition further adds to the value and credibility of the degree, enabling graduates to pursue rewarding career opportunities worldwide, it added.

Over the past three years, AlmaBetter claims to have placed over 3,000 learners in niche Data Science and Software Development roles with a placement rate of 92%. Their network of hiring partners include industry giants such as KPMG, HDFC, Myntra, Blenheim Chalcot India, JP Morgan Chase & Co.and more.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

