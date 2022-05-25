Allen Commerce starts admissions from last week of June

Allen Career Institute has entered commerce coaching to help students ace their grade 11 and 12 exams and professional exams chattered accountant (CA) and company secretary (CS). The admission for 2022-23 session has started.

“The Allen commerce division would prepare the students for grades 11 and 12 and professional courses CA, and CS. Students opt for the stream in grade 11, so the batches for commerce will begin after the grade 10 examination. The classes will probably commence in the last week of June or the first week of July. Apart from Kota and Mumbai, the commerce classes will later begin in various centers of Allen. Currently offline lectures are planned and recorded lecture backups can be made available to the students (under pandemic circumstances),” Anand Maheshwari, whole time executive, Allen Career Institute said.

“There are many opportunities and positions where commerce students are in demand, such as accounts, finance, tax, audit, legal, compliance among others. Around one lakh students appear in CA and CS exams every year. Allen Commerce Division brings the expertise of Allen’s classroom coaching, where student self-paced learning will follow the guided academic structure developed by Allen experts. The commerce division aims to create a positive learning environment where each student gets the proper guidance and mentoring to recognize their potential and achieve their career goals—this will enable the students to prepare themselves to perform even better,” Viraj Panchamia National Head, Allen Career Institute.

