Allen Career Institute launches its digital arm, Allen Digital Private Limited

Allen Career Institute (ACI) has forayed into ed-tech splace with the launch of its digital arm, Allen Digital Private Limited (ADPL). The Company, which has pioneered coaching for entrance examinations such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced and Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), aims to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students in India and beyond, through their new digital venture.

Allen Digital will provide mentor support, online and offline support, career counselling and psychological counselling throughout students’ course of preparation. Additionally, with the launch of this platform, along with the flagship courses for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, the institute will also provide range of non-science courses in short-term, long-term, workshops, and crash course formats.

“Over the past three decades, Allen has emerged as the top destination for competitive examination preparations and has been continuously producing top results in these exams. Our proven pedagogy has held us in good stead with several students and parents approaching our centres in Kota and other locations year after year. In the current environment where options are plenty, but pedagogy has been questionable, we felt the need to extend our services to more students who are not in a position to relocate to avail our services. Additionally, the ubiquity of digital will allow us to achieve scale at a faster rate without having to compromise on the quality of teaching,” Anand Maheshwari, managing director, ADPL said,

Moreover, in order to ensure best in class coaching, the company will be offering course customisation options based on the academic needs of the learner. Students who opt for the digital mode of coaching will be able to personalise their learning modules to suit their academic and career goals. Students can plan and modify their study plan even at the topic level.

“Building on our institution’s core values, Allen Digital is dedicated to provide the best by offering academic excellence poured from the expert faculty and proven pedagogy on the state-of-art platform in order to bring the best results for our students. With the launch of this platform, we are also expanding our offering to reach more students whose aspirations are diverse and not limited to science alone,” Pankaj Agarwal, vice president, Allen Career Institute said,

Allen Career Institute had raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree, last month. With the launch of Allen Digital, now the group is eying to expand their roots beyond 40 cities in India, eliminating the compulsory need to reach classrooms for students who otherwise would not be able to pursue their dreams.

Read also: BITS Pilani invites applications for Work Integrated Learning Programmes for Working Professionals