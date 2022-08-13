Allen Career Institute announces launch of TALLENTEX 2023

Allen Career Institute (ACI), a coaching for students in India has announced the launch of ‘TALLENTEX 2023, India’s one of the biggest talent search scholarship exams for students of classes 5,6,7,8,9 and 10.

Present in the inaugural event were Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, and Brajesh Maheshwari, the directors of Allen Career Institute, graced the launching ceremony held at Kota.

They unveiled the poster of TALLENTEX 2023, which was followed by the launch of the website, and brochure.

“TALLENTEX 2023 is one of the biggest platforms that encourage talented students across India. This year, the exam will be conducted offline in a single stage on October 9, and 16, 2022, zone-wise.. The shortlisted students will be felicitated during the Success Power Session, which will be held on November 22,” Brajesh Maheshwari, co-founder, director, ACI said.

The statement further added that all the students participating in TALLENTEX 2023 will get their national rank in their respective classes, based on which they will be given scholarships worth Rs 250 crore and cash prizes up to Rs 1.25 crore.

“They will also be provided with a competitive success index (CSI) to evaluate their potential for success in respective forthcoming higher competitive exams. CSI is an exhaustive report that shows students’ performance and helps them know where they stand in the national competition. Based on CSI, a student can evaluate their potential for success in respective forthcoming higher competitive exams, including IIT-JEE, NEET (UG), International Olympiads, KVPY, NTSE, CA, and CS,” the statement added.

It further added that so far, around 10 lakh students have already appeared in the TALLENTEX exam until 2022. The exam will be based on the NCERT syllabus.

“Detailed information about the exam syllabus is available on the website. The exam will be for two hours, consisting of multiple choice and integer-type questions. Students can expect questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and Mental Ability,” it said.

