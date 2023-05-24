Allen bolsters leadership with Abha Maheshwari joining from Meta

Test-prep brand, Allen Career Institute Private Limited has announced the appointment of Abha Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer, Allen Digital. Abha brings over twenty years of experience in product management, growth and partnerships in consumer technology, an official release said.

In this new role, Abha will be responsible to lead Allen’s digital and technology teams in Bengaluru creating digital-first products for enhancing delivery of outcome-based learning to students.

Previously, Abha served as a director and head of Commerce and Payments, Product Partnerships for India at Meta in their San Francisco office. She led strategy, product development and execution of commerce platform integrations and scaled it to a global programme, the release said. She was also part of the core leadership team that built and scaled Facebook’s Ads developer ecosystem to a multi-billion-dollar programme, the release added.

Abha holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay, a Master’s in Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from the Haas School of Business, Berkeley.

Also Read: DU plans to introduce two five-year integrated LLB programmes

“Abha has joined us to lead our digital initiatives. Her expertise in product management, growth, and partnerships in global consumer technology companies will help bolster our efforts to scale digital-first consumer experience at Allen. Abha’s appointment marks Allen’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team by bringing in top talent from across the globe,” Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute, said.

At a time when education is being revolutionised in India through technology interventions, building upon Allen’s rich academic legacy and scaling access to education through technology is Abha’s motto going forward.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn