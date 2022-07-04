Alleging closure of govt schools, BJP stages walkout from Delhi Assembly

Followed by a furore over alleged closure of schools by the Kejriwal dispensation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) has staged a walkout from the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

During special mention under Rule 280, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, opposition leader has raised the issue of Delhi government schools’ closure in the assembly. Even after Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s reply, the BJP legislators continued their protest. Earlier, Bidhuri alleged that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle had been shut.

Later, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered the marshalled out of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht from the assembly. The other BJP MLAs walked out in protest. Goel said he will not take up BJP MLAs Rule 280 notices since they walked out of the House. The MLAs subsequently returned to the House.

“The government said the school has been shut with the consensus of the parents and the management of the school. The school is being converted into the Delhi Sports University,” he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, dismissed the allegations as baseless. “This is a false allegation by leader of opposition. Kejriwal government believes in opening schools not closing them,” he said.

Sisodia alleged that deliberately, the DDA lands were given to private schools and not government schools. “The BJP with LG changed land use to pave for party headquarters building at a land for schools.There has been a merger of two shifts in schools and it is being misled as closure of schools. We are going to start Delhi Sports University and they are saying we are closing schools. BJP closed hundreds of MCD schools,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

