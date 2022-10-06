Allahabad University Admission 2022: Online Registration for undergraduate courses starts from today onwards

Allahabad University Admission 2022: Allahabad University has started the online registration and application process for admission to various undergraduate programmes from today onwards, October 6. All those who are willing to take admission in Allahabad University and holding CUET 2022 qualified scores can apply for Allahabad University UG Admission 20222 through the official website of Allahabad University.

According to the official notification, the last date for submission of online applications is October 15. The candidates have been advised to check their eligibility as per the guidelines issued by the university and follow the instructions for filling the online registration form. The link to the registration process will remain active between October 5 to 15 2022 at allduniv.ac.in.

How to apply for Allahabad University UG Admission 2022?

To apply for the Allahabad University UG Admission 2022 process, the students will have to first create their profile on the university website. Then, the candidates will be able to use their login credentials to apply for UG Admission within the time window provided. The candidates have been advised to follow all the instructions given on the official website. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply for Allahabad University UG Admissions 2022.

