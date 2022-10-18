Allahabad University Admission 2022: Application correction window to be closed today at aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Allahabad University Admission 2022: University of Allahabad (UoA) is going to close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate programmes today, October 18. Candidates who want to make changes in the Allahabad University UG application form can do so on the official website of UOA– aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates can make corrections in the application form till 18 October. Those who have yet not paid the application fee or registered themselves for the admission process can do so latest by October 18. No application will be accepted without an application fee. The candidates have been advised to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to make changes in the application form.

How to make changes in the Allahabad University Admission 2022 application form?

Visit the official website of Allahabad University – aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Allahabad University Admission 2022 application form’ flashing on the homepage

Candidates need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page

Allahabad University Admission 2022 application form will be displayed

Cross check application form and make check in the application form

Download Allahabad University Admission 2022 application form and save it for future reference

Direct Link to submit applications for Allahabad University Admission 2022

All those who have yet not corrected their applications for Allahabad University Admission 2022 can review their application forms by the end of the day. The candidates have been advised to click on the provided link to correct their application forms.