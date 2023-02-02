Allahabad HC sets aside principals’ appointments in intermediate colleges of UP on ground of delay 

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointments of principals in the recognised intermediate colleges and high schools of Uttar Pradesh on the ground of an inordinate delay of nine years.

Passing the order, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the court’s Lucknow bench observed: “All the appointments made by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board in pursuance of the advertisement issued in 2013 are set aside as being violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.” “The board shall now take steps for recruitment by issuing fresh advertisements with all expeditions strictly in accordance with law,” the judge added.

The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the appointments of principals in reference to advertisement number three of 2013.

“The appointments have been made after a delay of about nine years in 2022, which is violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution,” argued the petitioners’ counsel, Sharad Pathak.