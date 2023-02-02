scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Allahabad HC sets aside principals’ appointments in intermediate colleges of UP on ground of delay 

The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the appointments of principals in reference to advertisement number three of 2013.

Written by PTI
Allahabad HC sets aside principals’ appointments in intermediate colleges of UP on ground of delay 
Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointments of principals in the recognised intermediate colleges and high schools of Uttar Pradesh on the ground of an inordinate delay of nine years.

Passing the order, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the court’s Lucknow bench observed: “All the appointments made by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board in pursuance of the advertisement issued in 2013 are set aside as being violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.” “The board shall now take steps for recruitment by issuing fresh advertisements with all expeditions strictly in accordance with law,” the judge added.

The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the appointments of principals in reference to advertisement number three of 2013.

Also Read

“The appointments have been made after a delay of about nine years in 2022, which is violative of articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution,” argued the petitioners’ counsel, Sharad Pathak.

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:37 IST