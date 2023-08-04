scorecardresearch
Allahabad HC asks UP govt, CBSE to notify steps taken to prevent menace of coaching centres in schools

The court, in an order passed last week, directed the state government and the board to file their responses within 10 days.

Written by FE Education
The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure the strict compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act of 2002.
The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to inform the court about the measures they have taken to prevent the running of coaching centers in schools.

This comes after the Court passed an order last week, directing the state government and the board to file their responses within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

A bench comprising Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order in a petition filed by one Manish Kumar Mishra who alleged that coaching centres are being run in private schools in the state.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 10:00 IST

